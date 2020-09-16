Biden campaign welcomes Israel's historic peace deals with UAE, Bahrain

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said on Wednesday he welcomes the historic peace treaty signed by Israel and its new Gulf partners, the UAE and Bahrain, adding that the development aids progress towards the two-state solution and stability in the Middle East.
"I welcome the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain taking steps to normalize ties with Israel," the Biden campaign said in a statement posted to their website. "It is good to see others in the Middle East recognizing Israel and even welcoming it as a partner."