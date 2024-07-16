British town mulls scrapping twin-city deal with Netanya over the war

Members of the Bournemouth city council want to cancel the twin-city agreement with Netanyahu over the war in Gaza.

Members of the Bournemouth city council want to cancel the twin-city agreement with Netanyahu over the war in Gaza.

Members of the Bournemouth city council want to cancel the twin-city agreement with Netanyahu over the war in Gaza.

The British seaside town will deliberate the Green Party initiative to scrap the deal that was made in 1995, amid claims that it was hurting the city's reputation.

The British seaside town will deliberate the Green Party initiative to scrap the deal that was made in 1995, amid claims that it was hurting the city's reputation.

The British seaside town will deliberate the Green Party initiative to scrap the deal that was made in 1995, amid claims that it was hurting the city's reputation.

A vote is expected later on Tuesday after arguments for and against the deal will be made to the city council members. Green Party members councilors Joe Salmon and Kate Salmon tabled the motion to end the agreement.

A vote is expected later on Tuesday after arguments for and against the deal will be made to the city council members. Green Party members councilors Joe Salmon and Kate Salmon tabled the motion to end the agreement.

A vote is expected later on Tuesday after arguments for and against the deal will be made to the city council members. Green Party members councilors Joe Salmon and Kate Salmon tabled the motion to end the agreement.