British town mulls scrapping twin-city deal with Netanya over the war

Green Party asks Bournemouth city council to decide to end the agreement in place since 1995 claiming it is hurting the town's reputation; supporters of Israel say they plan to fight the initiative and stand proudly by Israel  

Itamar Eichner|
Members of the Bournemouth city council want to cancel the twin-city agreement with Netanyahu over the war in Gaza.
The British seaside town will deliberate the Green Party initiative to scrap the deal that was made in 1995, amid claims that it was hurting the city's reputation.
2 View gallery
Bournemouth, Dorset Bournemouth, Dorset
Bournemouth, Dorset
(Photo: Getty Images)
A vote is expected later on Tuesday after arguments for and against the deal will be made to the city council members. Green Party members councilors Joe Salmon and Kate Salmon tabled the motion to end the agreement.
2 View gallery
חוף הים בנתניהחוף הים בנתניה
חוף הים בנתניה
(Photo: : Jack Guez / AFP)
Supporters of the Twin-city agreement are expected to attend the meeting. "We must show the council and residents of Bournemouth that we stand proudly with Israel," they said. “This is our opportunity to show solidarity with Israel and Netanya and to demonstrate the strength of the local Israel-supporting silent majority,” they said.
