Palestinian suspected of murdering Israeli partner as she was giving birth

The Israel Police announced Monday that a 35-year-old Palestinian man from the village of Al-Ram is suspected of murdering his Israeli partner while she was in labor, setting her body on fire and selling her car.
According to police, on April 1, the Palestinian Authority received a report about the discovery of a burned body of an Israeli woman in Al-Ram. A newborn baby was found attached to the body by the umbilical cord.
Police said the investigation was immediately assigned to the West Bank District’s central unit, led by District Commander Moshe Pinchi. Over several weeks, investigators used advanced technology and undercover operations, questioning dozens of potential suspects before identifying and arresting the baby’s father as the primary suspect.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Investigators believe the man murdered the woman during childbirth, then burned her body and later sold her car, insisting on receiving full payment.
On Sunday, police filed a prosecutor’s statement against the suspect. A formal indictment for aggravated murder is expected in the coming days.