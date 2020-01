Spokesperson of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps Abu al-Fadl Shakarji on Sunday called a U.S. airstrike last week, which killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, an "act of terror" and will lead to a "firm" Iranian response.

Spokesperson of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps Abu al-Fadl Shakarji on Sunday called a U.S. airstrike last week, which killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, an "act of terror" and will lead to a "firm" Iranian response.

Spokesperson of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps Abu al-Fadl Shakarji on Sunday called a U.S. airstrike last week, which killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, an "act of terror" and will lead to a "firm" Iranian response.