Gantz calls on PM to deliver war strategy, sets June 8 coalition exit deadline

War Cabinet minister claims 'personal and political considerations have started to infiltrate the holy of holies of Israel's security,' outlines 6 objectives, including post-war Gaza plan and military service blueprint

Moran Azulay, Dan Raban|
National Unity Party leader Benny Gantz issued an ultimatum to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Saturday evening, stating that his party will leave the government if the Cabinet does not approve a comprehensive war strategy by June 8.
"It is my duty to tell the public the truth after repeatedly stating it behind closed doors - personal and political considerations have started to infiltrate the holy of holies of Israel's security, and a small minority has taken control of the command bridge," Gantz said at a press conference.
National Unity Party leader Benny Gantz
(Photo: GPO)
"In order for us to fight shoulder to shoulder, the War Cabinet must formulate a comprehensive plan with six objectives: returning our captives, dismantling Hamas and demilitarizing the Gaza Strip, establishing a governmental alternative, returning northern residents by September 1, advancing normalization and adopting an Israeli [military] service framework."
Gantz outlined six objectives, including the return of the hostages; the dismantling of Hamas rule and demilitarization of the Gaza Strip; the establishment of an American-European-Arab-Palestinian administration to manage the Gaza Strip civilly, laying the groundwork for a future alternative to Hamas and the Palestinian Authority, alongside maintaining Israeli security control; return northern residents to their homes by September 1 and rehabilitate the western Negev.
He also called to advance normalization with Saudi Arabia as part of a comprehensive initiative to create an alliance with the Free World and the Arab world against Iran, as well as adopt a military service framework ensuring that all Israelis serve the state and contribute to the national effort.
Netanyahu answered Gantz's statement, "He should pose ultimatums to Hamas, his words are thrown around," to which Gantz retorted by saying, "If his war cabinet is important to him, he needs to take decisions and not drag his feet, fearing the extremists."
