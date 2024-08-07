Jewish Democrats feel Shapiro Shunned for pro-Israel stance, but find favor in Walz

Jewish Democratic voters seem pleased with the selection of Tim Walz as Kamala Harris's vice presidential candidate – particularly those from his home state of Minnesota. They say they commend his strong record in combating antisemitism and supporting Israel.

Therefore, if any Jewish Democrat seems disappointed, it's not with Walz, but because Jewish Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro was passed over, potentially due to his faith.

3 View gallery Tim Walz, Kamala Harris and Josh Shapiro ( Photo: REUTERS/Bastiaan Slabbers, KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP, AP /Jacquelyn Martin )

Conversely, Republicans voiced worries that Walz’s liberal stance might exacerbate the existing divisions within American society and amplify anti-Israel sentiments in certain areas.

"Walz is the kind of leadership America needs," Minnesota native and Democratic voter Manilan Houle told The Media Line. "He transcends division and rhetoric. I am very excited for him to take what we know he can do [from his work in Minnesota] and bring it to the rest of the country."

"Walz is an excellent pick," said Sharon Feinstein-Rosenblum," an Israeli-American who now works as a pharmacist in Minnesota. "We were all excited, and all of our Minnesota pride came out. He really is a true ally of the Jewish community."

In contrast, Matthew Brodsky, President of Red Ax Strategies and who is managing the campaign for Dalia al-Aqidi, the Republican endorsed candidate running against Ilhan Omar in MN-5, said Walz brought some of “the most Draconian lockdown measures” to Minnesota during COVID-19 and forced controversial legislation as governor, including giving illegal aliens driver licenses.

Walz is the first Minnesotan on a national ticket since former Vice President Walter Mondale lost to Ronald Reagan in the 1984 election. If the Democratic ticket wins the upcoming November election, Walz will resign as governor, and Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan will take over his position.

Walz served as a congressman for 12 years, beginning with his election to represent Minnesota's 1st District in 2006. In 2018, he secured the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party (DFL) nomination for governor in a competitive race and won against Republican Jeff Johnson by nearly nine points. In the 2022 general election, he defeated former State Senator Scott Jensen.

3 View gallery Manilan Houle (R) with Tim Walz ( Photo: Courtesy )

Over the past two years, Walz has guided Minnesota toward more progressive policies, such as securing abortion rights and mandating paid family leave.

"Governor Tim Walz has been a true friend to the Jewish community of Minnesota," said Sami Rahamim, director of communications for the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas.

He told The Media Line that Walz has been a prominent speaker at three of the organization's last four annual events, receiving enthusiastic applause each time. He praised Walz for his commitment to Holocaust education, his efforts against antisemitism, and his recognition of the importance of Israel's security to America.

"We think he will bring all those important values, friendship, and experience to this presidential ticket," Rahamim said.

Specifically, when it comes to fighting antisemitism, Walz has always had an interest in Holocaust education. Before entering politics, he was a social studies teacher, and his master's degree dissertation focused on teaching Holocaust and genocide studies in school. He signed legislation in 2023 that mandated the teaching of the Holocaust and other genocides in Minnesota schools.

According to TC Jewfolk, a local Minnesota Jewish website, Walz attended a rally at a synagogue in January 2020 in response to rising antisemitism against Orthodox Jews in New York. At the event, he pledged that "the authority that I have, and the resources of the entire state of Minnesota, will be brought to bear [so] that every single one of you can feel safe in your community, secure in your schools, safe in your worship, and safe in your lives.

"There's no room for fear, no room for hate"

Houle said that Walz has been "forthright in doubling down on Holocaust education" and that every one of his budgets has included increased funding for nonprofit security grants for synagogues and other places of worship.

Walz has also demonstrated a solid track record in Israel, according to the Dems.

As a congressman, he joined a diplomatic delegation that traveled to Israel, where he met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and then to Syria, where he met President Bashar al-Assad. As a representative of Minnesota's 1st District, he supported his party's efforts to provide foreign aid, including assistance to Israel, and endorsed the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement.

After the Hamas massacre on October 7, Walz ordered the flags in the state to be flown at half-mast. He has also spoken out against the attack and those who chose not to condemn it.

"It is important that this is a resilient community. But resiliency isn't enough. We don't want to have to be resilient; we'd like these things to be prevented."

"What was evident on [October 7] was the absolute lack of that humanity. The terrorism and the barbarism brought on – that's not a geopolitical discussion. That's murder," Walz sw, we stand firmly with the state of Israel and the righteousness of the cause."

At this year's JCRC event, he referenced that rally and highlighted the Jewish community's resilience, but she said, "It is important that this is a resilient community. But resiliency isn't enough. We don't want to have to be resilient; we'd like these things to be prevented."

The JCRC shared that quote, highlighting Walz's ties with the Jewish community.

Another quote by Walz that the organization shared is, "I assure each and every one of you here that all of the resources in the state of Minnesota [will be applied] to protect you and your homes, your businesses, and your place of worship […] All of us understand what's coming. This is going to be a difficult time. But it's a time of moral clarity of what needs to be done, what will be done, and the protection of Israel."

Minnesota's Feinstein-Rosenblum said she is "excited Walz is pro-Israel," but she does not know how effectively he will promote his views under Harris.

"Now we are dealing with two candidates that are equally unpredictable as to how they will handle Israel policy," Feinstein-Rosenblum said of Trump and Harris.

Brodsky expanded on this sentiment, telling The Media Line that his definition of pro-Israel differs from Walz's. “If you support gifting $150 billion in relief to Iran, you are not pro-Israel,” he said. He added that a Harris-Walz White House would be worse for Israel than the Biden-Harris administration and suggested that if Israel wanted to attack Iran and restore security, it should do so before November 5 if the polls show that Harris could win.

3 View gallery Sharon Feinstein-Rosenblum ( Photo: Missy Kieffer )

Rahamim acknowledged that while the local sent and the Jewish community are pleased with Walz, there are concerns about the campaign against Shapiro. He told The Media Line that it "feels like part of a broader effort by some to push Jews out of the public sphere and public discourse," emphasizing the need for people to speak out against such efforts.

Feinstein-Rosenblum also said that it seems Harris "capitulated to the far left and antisemitism" by not selecting Shapiro. She pointed out that choosing Shapiro, who would have been a more logical pick given the need to win swing state Pittsburgh, could have been a strategic advantage.

"I think she wanted to cater to the far-left voters," Feinstein-Rosenblum said.

Shapiro faced an online campaign from some progressives seeking to exclude him from the ticket due to his strong pro-Israel stance. The pro-Palestinian faction of his party even labeled him "genocide Josh" because he supported Israel during its conflict in Gaza and his criticisms of antisemitism at pro-Palestinian protests.

"Every potential nominee for Vice President is pro-Israel," tweeted Democratic New York Rep. Ritchie Torres in defense of Shapiro. "Yet only one, Josh Shapiro, has been singled out by a far-left smear campaign calling him 'Genocide Josh.' The reason he is treated differently from the rest? Antisemitism."

Shapiro received Harris's decision with respect and pride and said he will continue to support her nomination. In a speech at a rally in his hometown of Philadelphia on Tuesday, he stated, "I lean on my family, and I lean on my faith, which calls me to serve. And I am proud of my faith."

Jewish Democratic voters also seem to be accepting.

"Walz appears to be even further left than Kamala Harris and certainly not likely to be good to or good for the Jews."

"My first reaction was disappointment that Shapiro wasn't chosen. I'm sure many members of the Jewish community felt the same way," said Kansas Democrat David Sosland. "I know it was a difficult decision for Harris to make and that she gets along with Shapiro very, very well. I also suspect she was concerned about some swing state … and that Walz was probably the safer choice.

"I didn't know much about Walz, but the more I learn about him, the more excited I am about the VP choice," Sosland concluded.

But Republicans are using the decision to condemn the anti-Israel sentiment in the Democratic party. New York City resident Ronn Torossian, who actively helps fundraise for candidates on both sides of the aisle, said, "The Democratic Party simply appears to be unfriendly to the Jews and Israel. It's clear Shapiro wasn't picked because he was too Jewish.

"Walz appears to be even further left than Kamala Harris and certainly not likely to be good to or good for the Jews," Torossian told The Media Line.

Another New York Republican said Harris's selection was good news for her opponent.

"I think it is great for Israel because now everyone will vote for Trump, who is the best president for Israel," Jewish Republican Hillary Barr said. "This guy [Walz] is so far left I can barely see him. He has taken pictures with [US Representative] Ilhan Omar," who is a member of the anti-Israel "Squad" and also from Minnesota.

"I am thrilled she picked him. I think this will help her lose."

