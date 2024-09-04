'I'm staying strong': Hamas posts propaganda clip featuring slain hostage

Hamas released a propaganda video on Wednesday featuring Carmel Gat, one of the hostages executed by the terror group in a tunnel in Rafah last week, along with five others.
Gat's family allowed the video’s publication, which includes a message from the 40-year-old occupational therapist, who had been abducted from her parents' home in Kibbutz Be’eri. In the video, she addresses her family, saying: "My dear family, I hope I have a family to return to. I'm staying strong for you until this nightmare ends. I love you."
Carmel’s mother, Kinneret, was killed in the October 7 massacre. Her brother, Alon, managed to escape with his 3-year-old daughter Gefen after Hamas terrorists attempted to abduct the family. His wife, Yarden, was kidnapped and later released after 54 days in captivity.
On Saturday, the IDF recovered Carmel’s body along with those of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Ori Danino, Eden Yerushalmi, Alex Lobanov and Almog Sarusi, all of whom were executed by their captors. The killings are believed to have occurred as the terrorists fled, fearing an imminent IDF rescue operation near the tunnel.
Gat’s cousin, Gil Dikman, expressed sorrow upon hearing her voice in the video. "It’s heartbreaking that she didn’t know her father, brother and niece survived, and that her sister-in-law Yarden was freed in a deal. We need a deal now, before it's too late," Dikman said.