10 toddlers suffer allergic reactions at Israeli daycare, prompting evacuation

Paramedics treated the children, all about one year old, for mild symptoms; hazardous materials were ruled out as a possible cause, while authorities investigate whether exposure to food triggered the reactions

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Ten toddlers developed allergic reactions at a daycare center in Beitar Illit, near Jerusalem, on Tuesday morning, prompting an emergency medical response and the evacuation of the facility. Authorities ruled out suspected exposure to hazardous materials and are investigating whether the reactions were caused by food.
Magen David Adom (MDA) said its Jerusalem emergency dispatch center received a report at 10:25 a.m. of several toddlers showing mild allergic symptoms at the daycare center. Paramedics and emergency medical technicians treated and examined approximately 10 children, all around one year old, who were fully conscious and experiencing mild symptoms.
הזירה בביתר עיליתהזירה בביתר עילית
10 toddlers suffer allergic reactions at Israeli daycare, prompting evacuation
(Photo: MDA)
Police also arrived at the scene as authorities worked to determine what had caused the reactions. The possibility of exposure to food is being examined, but the cause has not yet been established.
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