10 toddlers suffer allergic reactions at Israeli daycare, prompting evacuation

Ten toddlers developed allergic reactions at a daycare center in Beitar Illit, near Jerusalem, on Tuesday morning, prompting an emergency medical response and the evacuation of the facility. Authorities ruled out suspected exposure to hazardous materials and are investigating whether the reactions were caused by food.

Ten toddlers developed allergic reactions at a daycare center in Beitar Illit, near Jerusalem, on Tuesday morning, prompting an emergency medical response and the evacuation of the facility. Authorities ruled out suspected exposure to hazardous materials and are investigating whether the reactions were caused by food.

Ten toddlers developed allergic reactions at a daycare center in Beitar Illit, near Jerusalem, on Tuesday morning, prompting an emergency medical response and the evacuation of the facility. Authorities ruled out suspected exposure to hazardous materials and are investigating whether the reactions were caused by food.

Magen David Adom (MDA) said its Jerusalem emergency dispatch center received a report at 10:25 a.m. of several toddlers showing mild allergic symptoms at the daycare center. Paramedics and emergency medical technicians treated and examined approximately 10 children, all around one year old, who were fully conscious and experiencing mild symptoms.

Magen David Adom (MDA) said its Jerusalem emergency dispatch center received a report at 10:25 a.m. of several toddlers showing mild allergic symptoms at the daycare center. Paramedics and emergency medical technicians treated and examined approximately 10 children, all around one year old, who were fully conscious and experiencing mild symptoms.

Magen David Adom (MDA) said its Jerusalem emergency dispatch center received a report at 10:25 a.m. of several toddlers showing mild allergic symptoms at the daycare center. Paramedics and emergency medical technicians treated and examined approximately 10 children, all around one year old, who were fully conscious and experiencing mild symptoms.