Iran is the place where everyone goes to get a nose job

All the women in Iranian model Azadeh's family have had nose jobs. They all felt the pressure to conform to Western beauty standards in a country where women’s appearances are a sensitive and highly scrutinized issue.

Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, women in Iran are required to dress modestly and cover their hair. Consequently, the beauty industry has become almost entirely focused on a woman's face. Azadeh says that a nose job can make a significant difference and elevate a woman's social standing in Iran.

3 View gallery Rhinoplasty in a clinic in Tehran ( Photo: Atta Kenare/ AFP )

For Azadeh, smoothing the bump on her nose, which Iranians call a "Persian nose," proved to be a worthwhile investment. "After the surgery, I got a modeling job, and I improved my social standing. I now earn three times as much, and my clients respect me more," she says. Azadeh, 29, asked not to reveal her last name due to the pressure placed on models in Iran.

According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, in 2023, Iran had more than 264,000 plastic surgeries. Rhinoplasty is the most popular procedure. In Tehran and many other cities, billboard ads for aesthetic clinics are commonplace, and many Iranian women walk the streets with bandages on their noses, evidence of their recent surgeries. "It's become a cultural trend," says plastic surgeon Hamidreza Hosseini, who performs 20 nose jobs a week at his clinic in Tehran.

3 View gallery ( Photo: Atta Kenare/ AFP )

The Iranian women’s focus on their appearance is closely tied to their identity and social status—especially in the wake of the 2022 "Hijab Protest," which highlighted the suppression of women’s rights in the Islamic Republic. The protests erupted after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was detained by Tehran’s morality police for allegedly "violating" the country's hijab law.

According to Hosseini, the cost of basic plastic surgery in Iran is up to $1,000, which is relatively affordable compared to many other countries. The minimum monthly wage in Iran is around $100, and millions of Iranians have long struggled with the high cost of living and the dramatic devaluation of the national currency after years of international sanctions. Azadeh says she had to "borrow money from friends and family to afford her nose job, but it was definitely worth it."

3 View gallery ( Photo: Atta Kenare/ AFP )

Rihanna Khoshkali, a 28-year-old surgical assistant, had a nose job four years ago. "My nose didn’t look good aesthetically, and I wanted it to be more beautiful," she says. "If I could go back in time, I would have done the surgery sooner."

For years, Iran has been home to advanced medical centers, attracting foreign citizens seeking high-quality plastic surgery at affordable prices. At the same time, there is a large number of unlicensed clinics operating in the country, performing plastic surgeries without approval. In February, the Ministry of Health announced the arrest of over ten unlicensed surgeons, and several operating rooms at the Afidna Hospital in Tehran were shut down due to unauthorized cosmetic procedures. On November 7, 2023, three women died in Tehran after undergoing plastic surgeries at three different locations in the city.

Eva Goli, who is interested in getting a nose job, says finding a reliable surgeon requires extensive research. "I’ve seen people whose nose jobs didn’t turn out well, and sometimes it really scared me," says 23-year-old Eva.

In Iran, the demand for cosmetic procedures is high, even among men. 33-year-old accountant Khamar Syadi says he borrowed money to undergo a hair transplant. "My financial situation isn’t great, but thanks to a loan I recently received, I’m going to have this procedure done before my wedding. Today, men need to take care of themselves just like women."