Three Turkish nationals indicted in plot to smuggle Iranian arms into Israel

Three Turkish nationals were charged on Sunday with attempting to smuggle weapons into Israel with assistance from Iranian contacts, including one individual previously deported from the country.

The indictment names Rahman Gokayer, Younes Ozel and Oktay Asci as defendants. The three are accused of illegally entering Israel via the Jordanian border and participating in a weapons smuggling operation. Asci is also charged with attempting to supply weapons for terrorist purposes.

1 View gallery Archival. Arms shipment intercepted at the Jordanian border ( Photo: Israel Police )

According to the indictment filed at the Nazareth District Court, Asci and Gokayer were arrested by Israeli forces last month after crossing the border fence from Jordan into the area near Kibbutz Sha’ar HaGolan. At the time, Ozel was already inside Israel.

Prosecutors say the plot began in September 2025, when Gokayer and Asci allegedly agreed with others to infiltrate Israel from Jordan after traveling from Turkey to Saudi Arabia and then to Jordan. They initially intended to smuggle three handguns but abandoned that part of the plan due to internal disagreements, eventually entering Israel without weapons.

The indictment also reveals that Asci had previously lived in Israel without a work permit for nearly two and a half years before being deported in July 2025. During that time, he reportedly took part in earlier smuggling activity. While living in Bat Yam, he allegedly received a handgun, which he hid in a sand dune near his residence, later storing it in his home before handing it over to an unknown individual.

After his deportation, Asci continued coordinating with Gokayer and Iranian arms dealers through Turkish intermediaries, according to the charges. The group allegedly planned to ship the firearms from Iran to Jordan, then have Palestinian laborers smuggle them into Israel. Gokayer’s role was to collect the weapons and pass them to others, as well as manage the proceeds from the deals. He was promised up to $1 million for his part in the network.

Prosecutors further allege that Ozel, while inside Israel, was instructed by Asci to go to Tel Aviv’s central bus station to complete an arms deal. He waited at the designated location on two occasions, but the contact carrying the gun never arrived. Ozel reportedly kept 5,000 shekels from the transaction despite the failed delivery.