German chancellor to visit Israel as Berlin opposes France's push for Palestinian statehood

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said Thursday that recognizing a Palestinian state at this time would be a mistake, warning that such a move without negotiations would send “a bad message.” He made the comments during a press conference in Berlin alongside Israeli Minister Gideon Sa’ar.

Wadephul also announced that Germany’s new chancellor, Friedrich Merz, will visit Israel later this year, and urged the European Union not to suspend its association agreement with Israel, a step some EU leaders have recently proposed.

The remarks come amid increasing European pressure on Israel over its military campaign in Gaza. France, Britain, and Canada have signaled they are considering recognizing a Palestinian state, citing Israel’s refusal to halt its military operations in the territory.

Germany, traditionally one of Israel’s closest allies in Europe, has recently shifted its tone. Chancellor Merz said last week that Israel’s actions in Gaza are no longer comprehensible and cannot be justified. Wadephul also hinted that Berlin could reconsider its arms exports to Israel.

Still, the German foreign minister reaffirmed Berlin’s support for Israel’s security.

“Israel, of course, has the right to defend itself like any other country in the world,” Wadephul said. “That is clear—we support this and will continue to do so in the future.”

He emphasized that recognition of Palestinian statehood must come through negotiations.

“This process must be completed through negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians before recognition can take place,” Wadephul said. “Recognition at this stage would be a mistake.”

Wadephul expressed support for a two-state solution, calling it the “only realistic solution.”

“Germany wants a better future for Israel—one in which it lives in peace with its neighbors,” he said. “For Israelis and Palestinians, the chance to live side by side in peace, security, and dignity is the only path to regional peace.”

He acknowledged the timing of international criticism, saying, “I wish the criticism had come at a calmer time. I know your country is deeply wounded, and Israel continues to be threatened.”

Wadephul said he was especially concerned for hostages held by Hamas, including German citizens. “Hamas must release them and lay down its arms immediately and unconditionally,” he said.

He also expressed alarm over Gaza’s humanitarian crisis. “Civilians in Gaza don’t know how to get food or medicine,” Wadephul said. “These images are shocking and show that the humanitarian aid reaching Gaza is far too little.”

He urged Israel to allow unrestricted humanitarian aid and ensure the safety of those distributing it.

Wadephul also criticized Israeli settlement policy in the West Bank, saying Germany opposes Israel’s approval of 22 new settlements .

“We cannot overlook this as friends—we oppose it,” he said. “Settlement policy violates international law and creates an obstacle to the two-state solution we support.”

He warned that political voices in Israel calling for annexation of the West Bank damage the country’s international standing. “This undermines the trust of your allies, neighbors, and closest friends,” he said.

Wadephul concluded by saying that while Hamas must not be allowed to pose a threat, military means alone will not be enough.

“We must end the war in Gaza and plan for the day after,” he said. “To defeat Hamas, people must see a better future—and a state of their own.”

In response, Sa’ar defended Israel’s conduct during the war. “Questions about crimes, especially war crimes, must relate to actions—not politicians’ statements,” he said. “The IDF, the most moral army in the world, is fighting this war in accordance with international law.”

Sa’ar added, “These accusations are blood libels. The quotes are irrelevant—what matters are actions on the ground.”