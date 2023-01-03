Republican Senator slams foreign minister for failing to condemn Russia

Republican senator Lindsey Graham, on Monday, slammed Foreign Minister Eli Cohen for neglecting to call out Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

"To stay quiet about Russia’s criminal behavior will not age well," Graham said in a tweet.

The senator who is considered a close ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to a speech made by Cohen on Monday, his first since taking office.

Cohen said U.S. Israeli relations are a top priority for the Foreign Ministry. “This is a long-term strategic partnership based first and foremost on shared values and on interests that we share,” he said.

Graham responded with a succession of tweets, expressing his anger at Cohen's failure to condemn the Russian aggression.

I’m glad to see Mr. Cohen, the new Israeli foreign minister, is prioritizing the US-Israel strategic relationship and supports continued humanitarian aid to #Ukraine.



"I'm glad to see Mr. Cohen, the new Israeli foreign minister, is prioritizing the U.S.-Israel strategic relationship and supports continued humanitarian aid to Ukraine, however, the idea that Israel should speak less about Russia's criminal invasion of Ukraine is a bit unnerving," Graham wrote.

"I hope Mr. Cohen understands that when he speaks to Russia’s Lavrov, he’s speaking to a representative of a war criminal regime that commits war crimes on an industrial scale every day," he said in his tweet.

His criticism could be a blow to the new minister who has been considered one of Israel's greatest allies in Congress.

2 View gallery Senator Lindsey Graham with Benjamin Netanyahu on the West Bank in 2019 ( Photo: Reuters )

Democrats and Republicans are thus far in agreement on support of Ukraine and condemnation of Russia for its invasion last February and its attack on civilians in the months since.

If Israeli policy changes to a more supportive approach to Russia, it could damage Jerusalem's standing in Washington.







