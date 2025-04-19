Israel, U.S. ready to hit Iran if talks fail, warns Brig. Gen. Amir Avivi

Israel and the United States remain fully coordinated and are continuing to prepare for a possible strike on Iran, despite reports that U.S. President Donald Trump blocked earlier Israeli plans to attack, according to Brig. Gen. (Res.) Amir Avivi.
Avivi told ILTV that Trump is aiming to get the most out of diplomatic negotiations, but he does not expect the talks to last long.
“We know that the Iranians, if it depends on them, they will prolong [talks] for months and months and even years, but I think that the administration is crystal clear in its intention to have a very short diplomatic discussion,” Avivi said. “It's either that they start to dismantle their nuclear sites, or I think we'll see an American-Israeli attack on Iran’s nuclear sites in the coming months.”
