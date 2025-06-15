IDF ramps up West Bank security, forms new division amid war with Iran

Since Friday's break out of Operation Rising Lion and the war against the Islamic Republic, Home Front Command units have been reassigned to missions within Israel’s borders, while closures were imposed on Palestinian cities. Additional forces have also been dispatched to the West Bank, including units redeployed from Gaza. Reserve forces have been mobilized to reinforce operational capacity.
Following the mobilization, which nearly increased manpower by 50%, the closures on Palestinian cities were lifted. Soldiers have shifted to conducting inspections and monitoring traffic routes and village exits. As part of efforts to contain escalation and maintain the West Bank as a secondary theater, IDF troops are also conducting warning conversations with militants recently released in the two hostage exchange deals.
Simultaneously, IDF accelerated the formation of the newly established Gilad Division (the 96th Division), responsible for securing the eastern border and preventing infiltration attempts from Jordan.
In the past, several Iranian-backed efforts to smuggle militants and significant quantities of weapons into the West Bank via the eastern front were exposed, aimed at carrying out attacks inside Israel. A security official noted: “A process that should have taken two months was completed in 48 hours.”
Division Commander Brig. Gen. Oren Simcha toured the sector with Central Command Chief Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth, reviewing the operational readiness of the forces and recent reinforcements, which include deployment of the 551st Reserve Commando Brigade.
Concerns remain that Iran may attempt to open an additional front or orchestrate attacks deep inside Israeli territory. Central Command stressed that Operation Iron Wall is ongoing, and counterterrorism operations continued overnight, resulting in the arrest of approximately 25 wanted suspects and the seizure of weapons. Among them, Duvdevan special forces apprehended a terrorist cell in the Nablus area, confiscating weapons including an M16 rifle. Over 100 suspects were interrogated, some regarding potential ties to Iran.
Maj. Gen. Bluth stated: “We must not become complacent in the face of the enemy. The establishment of the Gilad Division is one of the key lessons learned from October 7.”