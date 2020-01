An Egyptian fighter plane crashed during a training flight on Tuesday resulting in the pilot's death.

An Egyptian fighter plane crashed during a training flight on Tuesday resulting in the pilot's death.

An Egyptian fighter plane crashed during a training flight on Tuesday resulting in the pilot's death.

The cause of the crash is unclear and its circumstances are being investigated.

The cause of the crash is unclear and its circumstances are being investigated.

The cause of the crash is unclear and its circumstances are being investigated.