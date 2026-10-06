Former German spy chief detained on suspicion of espionage and treason

Bild reports August Hanning allegedly bought classified BND material from a former employee and planned to sell it through his consulting work

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Former German foreign intelligence chief August Hanning has been detained on suspicion of espionage, treason and obtaining classified information for a foreign power, Bild reported Tuesday.
According to the report, prosecutors suspect Hanning, who led Germany’s BND foreign intelligence service until 2005, purchased secret information from a former agency employee and intended to sell it as part of his consulting activities.
אוגוסט האנינג ראש שירות הביון הזא לשעבר של גרמניה שנעצראאוגוסט האנינג ראש שירות הביון הזא לשעבר של גרמניה שנעצרא
Former German foreign intelligence chief
(Photo: AFP)
The investigation was reportedly launched after authorities discovered an alleged leak of intelligence reports intended for the German chancellery.
Germany’s federal prosecutor’s office and the BND did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
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