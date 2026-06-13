Week-old baby dies after circumcision near Jerusalem; police investigate

A week-old baby died Saturday evening at Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital in Jerusalem, hours after undergoing a circumcision in a community in the Mateh Binyamin Regional Council area.

The case was reported to police, who opened an investigation. The baby’s body was sent to the National Center of Forensic Medicine, which is expected to provide an opinion Sunday on the circumstances of his death.

1 View gallery ( Photo: Yoav Dudkevitch )

Hadassah said the infant was evacuated to the hospital without a pulse while Magen David Adom teams were carrying out resuscitation efforts.

“Resuscitation efforts continued at the hospital by the pediatric emergency medicine team, but they were forced to pronounce him dead,” the hospital said. “We share in the family’s grief.”

The circumstances of the baby’s death remain under investigation.

Last month, Mohel Moshe Deri of Bnei Brak was released from custody after being arrested on suspicion of negligent homicide in connection with the death of a baby who died two months after a circumcision he performed.

In that case, police said during a remand hearing that testimony had been collected from Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, who said he knew of more than 10 cases in which parents of minors complained that Deri had harmed their children.