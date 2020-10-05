Channels
FM calls for localized enforcement, reopening of the economy

Itamar Eichner |
Published: 10.05.20 , 19:23
Finance Minister Israel Katz said at a meeting of the coronavirus Cabinet that the opening of the economy and small businesses should be allowed immediately after the end of the High Holidays, in order to prevent severe damage to the economy and mass unemployment.
Katz further called for localized enforcement where the violation of regulations is most severe: "The Health Ministry cannot leave tens of thousands of businesses and hundreds of thousands of workers hostage to violators of the law," said Katz.