Manchester synagogue hero weighs Aliyah to Israel after attack: 'No longer feel safe in UK'

Yoni Finlay, a worshipper who helped stop a terrorist from entering a Manchester synagogue on Yom Kippur , says he is considering Aliyah with his four children to Israel because he no longer feels safe in the United Kingdom.

Finlay, 40, was among several congregants who rushed to barricade the doors of Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue on October 2, when Jihad Al-Shamie, 35, launched a knife attack outside and tried to force his way inside, according to an interview Finlay gave to The Times.

1 View gallery Yoni Finlay ( Photo: Facebook )

Melvin Cravitz, 66, was killed by the attacker. Another worshipper, Adrian Daulby, 53, who was helping Finlay hold the doors shut, was fatally struck by a police bullet when armed officers fired at Al-Shamie to stop him from entering the building. Finlay was also hit by a stray round and underwent seven hours of surgery.

Finlay said the physical recovery has been long, but that the emotional toll has been harder, especially the guilt he feels about surviving when Cravitz and Daulby did not. He recalled that rescuers asked him for a relative’s name to contact, and he told them it would be impossible because his family had no phones with them on Yom Kippur.

Looking back on the moments of the attack, Finlay said he moved from door to door with other worshippers as the terrorist smashed windows and shoved against the locks. He described seeing the attacker’s head through the glass and hearing him shout, “This is for the children you killed,” a reference Finlay understood as tied to the Gaza war.

“I wasn’t terrified,” Finlay told the newspaper. “All I thought was: We can’t let him in.”

Local security forces fire at Jihad Al-Shamie

Finlay said he felt the attacker’s “evilness” as he tried to break through, and believes his life was spared so he could have more time with his family.

He also said he does not blame the officer whose shot struck him and killed Daulby. Finlay said the police were doing everything they could to stop Al-Shamie from reaching the worshippers inside. The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating the police response.

Since the attack, Finlay said, he has been discussing with his former partner whether moving to Israel is the best option for their children. He described the decision as painful, saying Manchester is his hometown and identity, but that he worries about raising his family in the current climate.

“There is so much anger and so much hate,” he said. “It’s become hard to recognize the U.K. anymore with the pro-Palestinian marches and the chanting.”

Finlay said Manchester’s Jewish community, the country’s second largest after London, has felt a sharp shift in attitudes since Hamas’ October 7 terror attack on Israel and the war that followed. He argued that fury aimed at Israel’s government too often spills onto British Jews.