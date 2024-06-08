Gaza aid through U.S. pier will resume in coming days, Israel says

Humanitarian aid entering Gaza by sea via a U.S.-built pier will resume in the coming days, the Israeli military said on Saturday, after r epairs to the structure were completed.

"The IDF has begun securing the coastal area of the U.S. military's Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore (JLOTS) capability - in Gaza. The pier's re-establishment will allow for the continued delivery of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza in the coming days," the Israeli military said.

2 View gallery US built Gaza pier ( Photo: AFP )

U.S. Central Command said on Friday it had re-established the temporary pier anchored off Gaza's coast, which had been temporarily removed after part of the structure broke off, two weeks after it started operating.

The aid is meant to alleviate a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza that has been unfolding in the eight months since Israel launched an offensive in response to the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attacks that killed 1,200 people in Israel.

2 View gallery Gazans wait for aid to be delivered through the Gaza pier