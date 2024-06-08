Gaza aid through U.S. pier will resume in coming days, Israel says

Centcom says it has re-established the temporary pier anchored off Gaza's coast, which had been temporarily removed after part of the structure broke off, two weeks after it started operating.

PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
floating pier
humanitarian aid
Gaza Strip
Humanitarian aid entering Gaza by sea via a U.S.-built pier will resume in the coming days, the Israeli military said on Saturday, after repairs to the structure were completed.
"The IDF has begun securing the coastal area of the U.S. military's Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore (JLOTS) capability - in Gaza. The pier's re-establishment will allow for the continued delivery of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza in the coming days," the Israeli military said.
2 View gallery
הפיר הצף בעזההפיר הצף בעזה
US built Gaza pier
(Photo: AFP)
U.S. Central Command said on Friday it had re-established the temporary pier anchored off Gaza's coast, which had been temporarily removed after part of the structure broke off, two weeks after it started operating.
The aid is meant to alleviate a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza that has been unfolding in the eight months since Israel launched an offensive in response to the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attacks that killed 1,200 people in Israel.
2 View gallery
אלפי עזתים ממתינים לסיוע שיגיע מהמזח הצף בחוף עזהאלפי עזתים ממתינים לסיוע שיגיע מהמזח הצף בחוף עזה
Gazans wait for aid to be delivered through the Gaza pier
More than 36,000 people in Gaza have been killed, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, since the start of the Israeli offensive, which has laid to waste much of the enclave and displaced most the population.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""