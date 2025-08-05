Flash flood in Himalayas wipes out homes and hotels in India; 50 missing | Watch

reported Tuesday that at least four people were killed and 50 others remain missing after a massive

reported Tuesday that at least four people were killed and 50 others remain missing after a massive

Footage aired on Indian media showed a torrent of water and mud rushing down from the mountains, smashing into buildings and burying some of them.

Footage aired on Indian media showed a torrent of water and mud rushing down from the mountains, smashing into buildings and burying some of them.

Footage aired on Indian media showed a torrent of water and mud rushing down from the mountains, smashing into buildings and burying some of them.

The disaster struck Dharali, a village in the state of Uttarakhand. Officials said the flash flood was caused by intense rainfall in a short period, a phenomenon known as a “cloudburst.” According to local authorities, alongside roads and houses destroyed, at least 12 hotels were swept away, and several buildings housing shops collapsed.

The disaster struck Dharali, a village in the state of Uttarakhand. Officials said the flash flood was caused by intense rainfall in a short period, a phenomenon known as a “cloudburst.” According to local authorities, alongside roads and houses destroyed, at least 12 hotels were swept away, and several buildings housing shops collapsed.

The disaster struck Dharali, a village in the state of Uttarakhand. Officials said the flash flood was caused by intense rainfall in a short period, a phenomenon known as a “cloudburst.” According to local authorities, alongside roads and houses destroyed, at least 12 hotels were swept away, and several buildings housing shops collapsed.