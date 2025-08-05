Flash flood in Himalayas wipes out homes and hotels in India; 50 missing | Watch

A powerful cloudburst in northern India triggered a massive flood that swept away homes and hotels in Dharali village, killing at least four and leaving 50 missing. Rescuers work 'like in a war zone,' officials say  

Authorities in northern India reported Tuesday that at least four people were killed and 50 others remain missing after a massive flood swept through a Himalayan village, destroying homes and hotels.
Footage aired on Indian media showed a torrent of water and mud rushing down from the mountains, smashing into buildings and burying some of them.
The disaster struck Dharali, a village in the state of Uttarakhand. Officials said the flash flood was caused by intense rainfall in a short period, a phenomenon known as a “cloudburst.” According to local authorities, alongside roads and houses destroyed, at least 12 hotels were swept away, and several buildings housing shops collapsed.
(Photo: Indian Army Central Command via X/ Reuters)
The Indian army has been deployed to assist in rescue operations, and the country’s National Disaster Management Agency said it has requested three helicopters from the federal government to help locate the missing. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami described the effort as a “war-like situation,” saying: “We are doing everything possible to save lives and provide aid.”
The flood in India
The India Meteorological Department warned that heavy rains are expected to continue in the coming days. Authorities in several areas have ordered schools to close as a precaution. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to the victims’ families and vowed that his government would provide all necessary assistance.
(Photo: Indian Army/ AFP)
In this part of the Himalayas, the risk of floods and landslides increases during the monsoon season. In recent years, powerful cloudbursts have become more frequent and destructive, which scientists link to global warming, making such events more intense and common. Poor local governance is also seen as a factor exacerbating the damage. In 2013, at least 6,000 people were killed and more than 4,500 villages were damaged by torrential rains in Uttarakhand.
