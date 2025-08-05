Flash flood in Himalayas wipes out homes and hotels in India; 50 missing | Watch

Footage aired on Indian media showed a torrent of water and mud rushing down from the mountains, smashing into buildings and burying some of them.
The disaster struck Dharali, a village in the state of Uttarakhand. Officials said the flash flood was caused by intense rainfall in a short period, a phenomenon known as a “cloudburst.” According to local authorities, alongside roads and houses destroyed, at least 12 hotels were swept away, and several buildings housing shops collapsed.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
The Indian army has been deployed to assist in rescue operations, and the country’s National Disaster Management Agency said it has requested three helicopters from the federal government to help locate the missing. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami described the effort as a “war-like situation,” saying: “We are doing everything possible to save lives and provide aid.”
The India Meteorological Department warned that heavy rains are expected to continue in the coming days. Authorities in several areas have ordered schools to close as a precaution. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to the victims’ families and vowed that his government would provide all necessary assistance.
In this part of the Himalayas, the risk of floods and landslides increases during the monsoon season. In recent years, powerful cloudbursts have become more frequent and destructive, which scientists link to global warming, making such events more intense and common. Poor local governance is also seen as a factor exacerbating the damage. In 2013, at least 6,000 people were killed and more than 4,500 villages were damaged by torrential rains in Uttarakhand.