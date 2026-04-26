Bennett, Lapid announce joint run: 'Fateful moments require bold steps'

Two former prime ministers, Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid, announced Sunday evening they will run together in the upcoming elections. Bennett will head the joint party, to be called “Together.”

“My brothers and sisters, fateful moments require bold steps — and that is what we are doing now,” Bennett said at the start of his remarks. “I am pleased to tell you that tonight, together with my friend Yair Lapid, we are taking the most Zionist and most patriotic step we have ever taken, for the sake of our country. Tonight we are uniting and establishing the ‘Together’ party under my leadership, a party that will lead to a major victory and usher in a new era for our beloved state.”

2 View gallery Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid ( Photo: Dana Kopel )

He added: “Lapid and I have different views on a range of issues, and we do not hide that — on the contrary, we are proud of it. I am proud that two leaders with different views can fight together for the good of the people of Israel, just as our sons, our soldiers, fight shoulder to shoulder. Our unity sends a message to all of Israel: the era of division is over; the era of repair has arrived. When we work together, we win.”

Bennett cited the achievements of the “change government” he led — a reference to the diverse coalition that replaced longtime Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in 2021. “In one year, we accomplished what other governments did not in four: we moved the economy from a huge deficit to a surplus, stopped suitcases of cash to Hamas, refused to tolerate even a single incendiary balloon, and restored personal security to the streets. Those were good days for Israel,” he said. “This time, in the new government we will form, it will be bigger, faster and better — a government of professionals, CEOs and doers focused solely on Israel’s good. The state will be governed again. We are coming with ready work plans so as not to waste a moment.”

2 View gallery Gadi Eisenkot ( Photo: Abigail Uzi )

He added: “This is a major step in repairing the state — but certainly not the last. You will see more moves and more surprises that will change the face of the country.”

Outlining his plans, Bennett said: “On the first day of the new government under my leadership, we will establish a state commission of inquiry into the Oct. 7 massacre to bring truth to the families and answers to all of Israel.

“We will advance a universal service law and stop funding draft evasion even by a single shekel. We will limit a prime minister’s tenure to eight years, starting with me. We will safeguard our land and not concede a single centimeter to the enemy. We will strengthen an inclusive and welcoming Judaism without coercion. Above all, we will ensure that Israel’s young men and women, who serve and give so much of themselves and their bodies to the state, can build their future here.”

On Lapid, he said: “Not for the first time, Yair Lapid is showing leadership — that for him, the good of the state truly comes first. He has the courage to decide and the generosity to act. Your excellent party members from Yesh Atid are joining my colleagues into one big family — together! We are charging forward to victory.”

Bennett also addressed 'Yashar!' chairman Gadi Eisenkot saying: “Gadi, our door is open to you as well.” He added: “Soon we will return to a government of ‘we,’ not ‘I.’ We will lead the people along a path in which a large majority of Israeli citizens believe — the path of liberal Zionist right-wing ideology: diplomatic and security strength alongside a home for all of Israeli society. Every Israeli will feel wanted, loved and respected here — even if they did not vote for me. Better days for all of Israel are coming soon.”

Eisenkot welcomed the move, saying: “The goal is to win the critical elections ahead of us.”

In a statement issued earlier Sunday, Bennett said: “We will announce a first step in the process of repairing the State of Israel — a merger of Yesh Atid and Bennett 2026 into a unified party led by Bennett. The move unites the ‘repair bloc,’ ends internal infighting and allows all efforts to be focused on a decisive victory in the upcoming elections and leading Israel to the necessary course correction.”

The two signed their agreement Saturday night. Bennett initially offered Eisenkot the chance to join a party under his leadership, but he declined. Earlier, the former military chief of staff spoke with Bennett and congratulated him on the alliance with Lapid, the opposition leader. “The goal of winning the critical elections ahead is a shared one,” Eisenkot said. “I see Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid as partners and will continue to act responsibly and wisely to achieve the victory and change Israel needs. Repairing Israel is my life’s mission, and I am determined to carry it out.”

In the joint party, Bennett will hold a majority of realistic slots on the electoral list, with “open slots” left to allow Eisenkot to join. The decision followed Bennett’s argument that the upcoming elections cannot be won with a fragmented camp and that internal splits have weakened it.

Bennett and Lapid conducted polling before making the dramatic decision to unite, and met several times over the past week. The deal was finalized Saturday night. People close to Bennett say he has been working for a long time to organize the bloc and, after past mistakes, made it a central goal, taking responsibility for structuring it as the largest party in the bloc.

Their aim is to broaden the camp, attract new voters and drive further alliances and meaningful change. Lapid believes that to win the election, Israel’s political center must rally behind Bennett, a right-leaning, liberal, law-abiding leader.

The two concluded it was time to end internal disputes, work together and focus on one goal — winning the election to bring change. Their alliance comes after both gained strength in polls over the past week. People close to Bennett say research indicates a significant advantage for him as the preferred leader of the bloc and as prime minister.

The two are confident the alliance will become the strongest in Israeli politics, with room for Eisenkot as a central partner.