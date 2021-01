British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new national COVID-19 lockdown in England on Monday, instructing people to stay at home to contain a more contagious variant of the coronavirus.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new national COVID-19 lockdown in England on Monday, instructing people to stay at home to contain a more contagious variant of the coronavirus.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new national COVID-19 lockdown in England on Monday, instructing people to stay at home to contain a more contagious variant of the coronavirus.