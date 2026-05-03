Police say main Lag B’Omer event at Meron canceled, flag incitement against cops

Israel Police began closing roads Sunday around Mount Meron, two days before the holiday of Lag B'Omer , and said this year’s main celebration at the site would not take place because of the strained security situation in northern Israel and ongoing fighting with Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

Police said the decision was made in line with Home Front Command guidelines and the prime minister’s directive.

1 View gallery Lighting one of the fires in the secondary compound ( Photo: Tal Shahar )

According to the police statement, traffic was blocked Sunday on Route 89 from the Ein Zeitim junction, Route 866 from the Parod junction, Route 89 from the Gush Halav junction and Route 89 from the Safsufa junction.

Additional closures were expected from Monday through Wednesday at 6 a.m., including Route 89 from Elifelet, Route 89 from the Safed and Ein Zeitim roundabouts and several access roads from Route 85 and nearby junctions leading toward Meron.

Police said they had identified “serious and extreme publications” urging people, particularly in Haredi communities, to arm themselves with pepper spray and other tools to attack officers.

“Forces in the field will act with one objective: protecting public safety and enforcing the law,” police said. “Any attempt to use violence against security forces or disrupt public order will be met with a determined response and zero tolerance.”

Despite the announcement, a highly limited gathering is still expected. Under a plan that has not yet been formally published, three bonfire-lighting ceremonies would take place under police management, with up to 200 participants at each.

Police said checkpoints on roads leading to the village would prevent entry by unauthorized people. Border Police units have been deployed in surrounding areas and forests with advanced surveillance equipment and off-road vehicles to stop attempts to reach the site on foot.

Entry to Meron will be allowed only after all passengers in a vehicle present identification, police said. Anyone without identification or not listed as a resident will be barred from entering.

No formal outline has been finalized, and no public updates have been issued beyond the police statement. At this stage, it appears only three ceremonial lightings will be permitted: one led by the Boyan Hasidic rebbe, one by Rabbi Shlomo Amar, a leading Haredi Sephardi rabbi, and one by Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, who is associated with the national-religious community. Each would be allowed to enter with a small group.

Authorities are preparing for the possibility that hundreds of people may try to reach the mountain without authorization despite the restrictions.

On Thursday, some people were still awaiting approval of an outline for the event and the opening of ticket sales. Haredim went to sales centers in Bnei Brak on Friday, but the centers did not open.