IDF detains Israelis after spending day across Syrian border

Several civilians were detained near Majdal Shams and in the southern Golan Heights as the military warned of a growing and dangerous phenomenon

Ron Crissy
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Several Israeli civilians crossed the border into Syria near Majdal Shams on Thursday and were later located and returned to Israel, the IDF said Friday.
According to the military, troops operating in the area searched for the civilians in order to bring them back safely.
עלייה במאמצי הברחת אמלח מגבול סוריה - שוטרי יג"ל על גבול סוריהעלייה במאמצי הברחת אמלח מגבול סוריה - שוטרי יג"ל על גבול סוריה
(Photo: Avihu Shapira)
They were found near the border earlier Friday evening, detained and transferred to Israel Police for further handling.
The IDF said that in several additional incidents during the day, Israeli civilians arrived at the border area in the southern Golan Heights with the intention of crossing into Syrian territory.
Troops prevented them from crossing and transferred the suspects to police.
The military said it has recently identified an increase in such incidents, warning that they divert troops from routine operational activity and harm security.
“The IDF strongly condemns the incident and stresses that this is a criminal offense that endangers both civilians and IDF troops,” the military said.
The IDF called on law enforcement authorities to take firm action against those involved and fully pursue legal proceedings.
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