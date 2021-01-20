Biden, Harris inspect troops from Capitol steps

U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have taken part in the traditional inaugural military tradition of "Pass in Review."

Biden, Harris and their spouses stood Wednesday on the East Front steps of the U.S. Capitol to observe the procession of ceremonial military regiments.

Several groupings passed by the steps, with military members saluting the newly minted president and musicians playing traditional patriotic tunes.

