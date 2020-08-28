Lebanese presidency to convene consultations to designate new PM

The Lebanese presidency will convene consultations with parliamentary blocs on Monday to designate a new prime minister, the presidency said after the government quit earlier this month following the catastrophic explosion at Beirut port.

The president is required to designate the candidate with the greatest level of support among MPs.

