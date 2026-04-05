Thick black smoke from mystery package at Ben Gurion Airport sparks hazmat alert, workers evacuated

Fire and rescue teams were dispatched Sunday morning to Ben Gurion Airport following a suspected hazardous materials incident involving a package that arrived from abroad and began emitting thick black smoke.
According to the Fire and Rescue Service, there is no indication the incident is connected to Operation Roaring Lion.
Workers in the area were immediately evacuated to prevent exposure to what is believed to be a potentially toxic substance.
The regional hazardous materials unit was called to the scene and is conducting monitoring and testing to determine the nature of the substance. Among the possibilities being examined is whether the material is used in pharmaceutical production.
“A short while ago, a report was received about a package that arrived in a shipment,” the Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement. “The incident is fully under control, and at this stage there are no known injuries.”
Firefighters from the Ayalon station, along with the regional hazardous materials unit, are continuing to operate at the airport.