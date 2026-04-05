Thick black smoke from mystery package at Ben Gurion Airport sparks hazmat alert, workers evacuated

According to the Fire and Rescue Service, there is no indication the incident is connected to

According to the Fire and Rescue Service, there is no indication the incident is connected to

Workers in the area were immediately evacuated to prevent exposure to what is believed to be a potentially toxic substance.

Workers in the area were immediately evacuated to prevent exposure to what is believed to be a potentially toxic substance.

Workers in the area were immediately evacuated to prevent exposure to what is believed to be a potentially toxic substance.