Thick black smoke from mystery package at Ben Gurion Airport sparks hazmat alert, workers evacuated

Emergency crews rushed to Israel’s main airport after a package from abroad began emitting dense black smoke; hazardous materials unit deployed amid fears of toxic substance, workers evacuated as officials say situation under control with no injuries

|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Hazard
Ben Gurion Airport
Fire and rescue teams were dispatched Sunday morning to Ben Gurion Airport following a suspected hazardous materials incident involving a package that arrived from abroad and began emitting thick black smoke.
According to the Fire and Rescue Service, there is no indication the incident is connected to Operation Roaring Lion.
1 View gallery
נתב"ג בזמן מלחמהנתב"ג בזמן מלחמה
Ben Gurion Airport, archive
(Photo: Israel Airports Authority)
Workers in the area were immediately evacuated to prevent exposure to what is believed to be a potentially toxic substance.
The regional hazardous materials unit was called to the scene and is conducting monitoring and testing to determine the nature of the substance. Among the possibilities being examined is whether the material is used in pharmaceutical production.
“A short while ago, a report was received about a package that arrived in a shipment,” the Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement. “The incident is fully under control, and at this stage there are no known injuries.”
Firefighters from the Ayalon station, along with the regional hazardous materials unit, are continuing to operate at the airport.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""