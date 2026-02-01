Man accused of torching sister’s northern Israel home in family feud over her 'lifestyle'

Northern District prosecutors filed an indictment over the weekend against a 20-year-old resident of the northern city of Nof HaGalil, accusing him of setting fire to the front door of his sister’s apartment because he disapproved of her lifestyle.
According to the indictment, the fire was set on Jan. 2 at a residential building in the city. Firefighters extinguished the blaze, while police patrol officers were dispatched to the scene. No one was injured, but the apartment sustained heavy damage.
Investigators quickly determined the blaze was deliberate. The woman told police she suspected her brother, citing a long-running dispute between them that she said stemmed from her way of life. Police said she had previously filed several complaints against him, alleging threats and violence, and that he had been arrested in the past and later released under restrictive conditions.
The suspect was arrested two days after the fire and initially denied any involvement. Police said that following further questioning, he made a partial confession that helped form the basis of the charges.
Prosecutors described the case as severe, noting the significant property damage and the fact that no one was hurt by chance alone. The case is scheduled to be heard in the Nazareth District Court.