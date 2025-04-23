'Returning Gaza hostages is Israel’s top priority'

Getting the hostages back from Gaza “is the most important thing,” even as Israel tries to destroy as much of Hamas as possible, according to Miri Eisin, fellow at the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism.
“Nobody else is going [to destroy Hamas],” Eisin told ILTV News. “All of us want to avoid another October 7.”
She said she believes that getting the hostages back is “more important for the State of Israel. But I can understand, even if I don't agree, an opinion that says that it's not the most important thing… In the end, it is very important to destroy Hamas capabilities.”
Watch the full interview: