'Returning Gaza hostages is Israel’s top priority'

Getting the hostages back from Gaza “is the most important thing,” even as Israel tries to destroy as much of Hamas as possible, according to Miri Eisin, fellow at the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism.

Getting the hostages back from Gaza “is the most important thing,” even as Israel tries to destroy as much of Hamas as possible, according to Miri Eisin, fellow at the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism.

Getting the hostages back from Gaza “is the most important thing,” even as Israel tries to destroy as much of Hamas as possible, according to Miri Eisin, fellow at the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism.

“Nobody else is going [to destroy Hamas],” Eisin told ILTV News. “All of us want to avoid another October 7.”

“Nobody else is going [to destroy Hamas],” Eisin told ILTV News. “All of us want to avoid another October 7.”

“Nobody else is going [to destroy Hamas],” Eisin told ILTV News. “All of us want to avoid another October 7.”