Israel strikes Gaza targets in response to Sderot rocket fire

Israeli aircrafts struck a number of Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip early Thursday in response to a rocket fired by Palestinian militants at southern Israel just hours earlier.

The Israeli military said the Iron Dome defense system intercepted the rocket that was fired toward the city of Sderot at around 2:30 am.

One woman had been lightly hurt while making her way to the bomb shelter and was taken to Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon for treatment. Another man was treated for shock.

Rocket launch from the Gaza Strip ( Photo: AFP )

Two hours later, successive airstrikes targeted militant sites in Gaza City. The Israeli military issued a statement saying that the target was "a Hamas weapons manufacturing site."

The fierce bombings illuminated the sky in northwest Gaza City and the sound jolted residents out of sleep. There were no reports of injuries.

No Palestinian group claimed responsibility for the rocket fire. Israel usually blames the militant Hamas group for all attacks emanating from Gaza.

In addition, Government Coordinator in the Occupied Territories, Maj. Gen. Kamil Abu Rokon, said the military has reduced the fishing zone of the coast pf Gaza to ten nautical miles in response to the overnight rocket attack. Israel has refrained from using the punitive measure since last month's Operation Black Belt, which began with the assassination of Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu-al Ata.

Hamas and Israel are seeking to strengthen "understandings" meant to boost calm and prevent further cross-border violence with help from Egypt, Qatar and the United Nations.

Through the truce, Hamas hopes to mitigate the economic and health effects of a 12-year-old Israeli-Egyptian blockade on Gaza.

On Wednesday, a Qatari envoy said Doha will continue its aid projects in Gaza through 2020, which is crucial to support calm.

The airstrikes Thursday hit near the hotel in which the envoy, Mohammed Al-Emadi, was staying.