Petition filed at High Court against tasking Netanyahu with forming gov't

A petition was filed Sunday with the High Court of Justice against tasking Prime Minister Netanyahu with forming a new government due to his indictment on corruption charges.

The petition was filed a few hours after President Reuven Rivlin announced he would not extend Blue & White chairman Benny Gantz’s mandate to form a government, though he also suggested he would not task Netanyahu with doing so either.

