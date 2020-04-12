Petition filed at High Court against tasking Netanyahu with forming gov't

A petition was filed Sunday with the High Court of Justice against tasking Prime Minister Netanyahu with forming a new government due to his indictment on corruption charges.
The petition was filed a few hours after President Reuven Rivlin announced he would not extend Blue & White chairman Benny Gantz’s mandate to form a government, though he also suggested he would not task Netanyahu with doing so either.
The High Court dismissed a similar petition in January, saying it was “premature” to rule on the matter as the March 2 elections hadn’t yet been held and it was unclear who would be tasked with assembling the next government.