No danger from coronavirus at ballot box, health officials tell Israelis

Amid concerns over public health safety, Health Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar-Siman-Tov on Sunday called on citizens to exercise their right and vote in Monday's election.

"The situation is under control," Bar-Siman-Tov said. "The number of Israelis who have been infected is very low and none of those have been exposed through community spread."

The director-general said health officials know where each person became infected.

"it is safe to go out and vote. Do not hesitate, this is your civic duty," he said.

Health Ministry DG Moshe Bar-Siman-Tov ( Photo: Moti Kimchi )

Addressing the 5,630 people quarantined because of possible exposure to the virus, the ministry official said there are 16 dedicated polling stations spread around the country. The stations will open from 8am to 9pm on Monday.

"We will be available all day Monday to respond to questions and problems," he said.

A designated polling station for voters under quarantine ( Photo: Moti Kimchi )

Magen David Adom CEO Eli Bin also briefed reporters on the special polling sites, repeating that there was little danger to the public on polling day.

"We responded to the Central Election Committee's request and have set up the dedicated polling stations with all precautions in place," Bin said.

"These are not sick people and there is little chance that they are contagious, but everyone is adhering to the Health Ministry's guidelines to ensure public safety."

The dedicated polling stations will be manned by trained Magen David Adom personnel who are versed in all the safety measures, Bin said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Magen David Adom call center and said, " We are in control and it is safe to go and vote."

Health Minister Yaakov Litzman (left) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon at MDA hotline ( Photo: Gadi Kabalo )

Netanyahu also assured voters that the police would be on hand in polling stations to stop disruption and provocations.

Health Minister Yaakov Litzman told voters not to come to the polls with masks on. Anyone under suspicion of having come in contact with the coronavirus will be voting at designated stations.

They will not be at the general polls nor will they be on public transport," he said.