Iran wants black box data after claims missile brought down plane

Iran said Friday it wanted to download black box recordings itself from a Ukrainian airliner that crashed, killing all 176 people aboard, after Canada and others said the plane was brought down by an Iranian missile, probably by mistake.
Iran denied the Boeing 737-800 airliner had been hit by a missile, saying it could take one or two months to extract information from the voice and flight data recorders.
It said it could ask Russia, Canada, France or Ukraine if it needed help.
First published: 13:03 , 01.10.20