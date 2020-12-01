Israeli water-from-air tech to be sold in UAE, Gulf states

Watergen, an Israel-based company that has developed technology that generates drinking water from the air, has signed a strategic agreement with the Emirati Al-Dahra company to bring its water solutions to the United Arab Emirates and other countries in the region.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The agreement was signed last week in Abu Dhabi by Watergen’s president and CEO, Dr. Michael Mirilashvili, and Khadim Al Darei, vice chairman and co-founder of Al-Dahra.

Watergen CEO Michael Mirilashvili and Al-Dahra Vice Chairman and co-founder of Khadim Al Darei signing their deal in Abu Dhabi ( Photo: Watergen )

The partnership will focus on the agriculture sector, offices and apartment buildings, hotels, industry, and maritime.

The agreement between Al-Dahra and Watergen comes following a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed in Israel in October when a high-ranking delegation of Al-Dahra executives visited the country.

Al-Dahra has a widespread geographic footprint, with a workforce of 5,000 employees, operating in over 20 countries and catering to more than 45 markets, with a leading position in Asia and the Middle East.

Watergen’s atmospheric water generators (AWG) produce clean drinking water from the air using cost-effective energy consumption.

Watergen’s atmospheric water generators produce clean drinking water from the air ( Photo: Watergen )

High temperatures and humidity of the Emirates’ air are ideal conditions for Watergen’s large-scale water from air devices which can produce up to 5,000 liters of clean drinking water per day.

Watergen’s machines have been installed in many countries around the world, including India, China, The Philippines, Vietnam, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Monaco, Costa Rica, Chile and Uzbekistan.

The machines have also been used in major events, including the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.