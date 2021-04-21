Netanyahu to Bennett: you are doing everything not to form a right-wing government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to the statement of Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett, according to which he will form a unity government if Netanyahu fails to form a right-wings government.
"Naftali, you are doing everything you can not to form a right-wing government. You are willing to do anything to be prime minister with seven seats. This is a spit in the face of democracy and on your promise not to sit with Lapid and the left," said Netanyahu.
"Bennett refuses to support a political solution to a tangle that will not eliminate the right - direct elections. You just demanded rotation, time and time again. You're just trying to gain more time."