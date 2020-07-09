South Korea: Seoul mayor found dead hours after reported missing

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon was found dead in the north of the city on Thursday several hours after being reported missing.
Won-soon's daughter said he left a message worded in a manner "resembling a will" before his disappearance.
Won-soon was reportedly embroiled in sexual harassment allegations after one of his secretaries filed a police complaint Wednesday night alleging he sexually harassed her, according to the Korean SBS news outlet.
The secretary reportedly told investigators that several other women in the town hall had been sexually harassed by Won-soon.