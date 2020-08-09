Battling second wave, Israel brings back virus restrictions





The Ministerial Committee on the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday decided to reinstate some of the earlier restrictions that had been lifted, in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter





Hebrew media outlets reported ministers decided once again to restrict the number of people allowed to travel in a car to three including the driver, extend directives to allow no more than 10 people in any indoor location, including restaurants and synagogues, while outdoor spaces would be limited to no more than 20 people at a time and empower senior health officials to close-down businesses found in violation of directives.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz (left) and PM Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: Tal Shahar )

Ministers also decided to task local municipalities with the responsibility of erecting signs in public areas reminding residents of social distancing regulations and the requirement to wear masks.

Israel's Health Ministry will reportedly spend up to NIS4 billion ($1.17 billion) over the next 18 months to attempt to meet an ambitious target of carrying out 60,000 daily CoVID-19 coronavirus tests, according to a ministry statement.

According to an article in the Jerusalem Post, the funds will be invested in several new contracts, including an expanded one with MyHeritage - an online genealogy platform. It will enable them alone to increase testing from 10,000 to 20,000 tests per day.

MyHeritage lab tests for coronavirus ( Photo: Nadav Abas )

As with many countries, there is a significant downturn over the weekend or Sabbath in Israel, with fewer than 10,000 tests performed over the last 24 hours. The trend shows that there have been several days over the last 60 days when between 20,000 to 30,000 tests have been carried out on individual days.

“I urge citizens,” Edelstein said Sunday, “If you have a reason to be tested, do not hesitate," cited the Post.

Israel’s coronavirus death toll edges near 600 while the number of patients in need of ventilators had seen a 25% increase in the past nine days.

A coronavirus testing site in Tel Aviv ( Photo: Moti Kimchi )

Since the first coronavirus case in February, the Jewish state’s infection tally stands at 82,515.