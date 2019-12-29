Attacker stabs five at rabbi's home in New York then flees

An attacker stabbed five people late on Saturday at a Hasidic rabbi's home in New York state before fleeing, a Jewish organization said, a rampage that came after days of increased tensions over anti-Semitic assaults.

An attacker stabbed five people late on Saturday at a Hasidic rabbi's home in New York state before fleeing, a Jewish organization said, a rampage that came after days of increased tensions over anti-Semitic assaults.

An attacker stabbed five people late on Saturday at a Hasidic rabbi's home in New York state before fleeing, a Jewish organization said, a rampage that came after days of increased tensions over anti-Semitic assaults.

The Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council (OJPAC) said on Twitter an attacker wearing a scarf stabbed the victims at a house in Monsey, Rockland County, about 30 miles north of New York City.

The Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council (OJPAC) said on Twitter an attacker wearing a scarf stabbed the victims at a house in Monsey, Rockland County, about 30 miles north of New York City.

The Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council (OJPAC) said on Twitter an attacker wearing a scarf stabbed the victims at a house in Monsey, Rockland County, about 30 miles north of New York City.