Coronavirus czar calls to halt flights to Uman

The head of Israel's coronavirus taskforce Prof. Ronni Gamzu called to halt all flight to the Ukrainian city of Uman, which sees tens of thousands of Ultra-Orthodox pilgrims every year during Rosh Hashana.
Gamzu also added that the ministers if the coronavirus Cabinet, which convened on Thursday, "have expressed widespread support for the outline in order to avoid a lockdown." despite the outline being rejected after the Cabinet's ultra-Orthodox representatives, Ministers Aryeh Deri and Yaakov Litzman,said it would prevent prayers taking place.
First published: 20:28 , 08.20.20