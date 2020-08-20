Coronavirus czar calls to halt flights to Uman

The head of Israel's coronavirus taskforce Prof. Ronni Gamzu called to halt all flight to the Ukrainian city of Uman, which sees tens of thousands of Ultra-Orthodox pilgrims every year during Rosh Hashana.

