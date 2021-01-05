State Attorney's Office submits written approval to investigate PM

The court ordered the State Attorney's Office, as part of the corruption cases in which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is also involved, to transfer to the defendants the written approval of Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit to open an investigation against Netanyahu.
The State Attorney's Office subsequently submitted to the Jerusalem court a memorandum from Mandelblit, in which the Attorney-General gives his consent to carry out an investigation in the said corruption cases.
Mandelblit further announced that he approved, agreed and accompanied the investigations and explains that there is no obligation to give such written approval.