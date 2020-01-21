Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to attend UK's Holocaust memorial

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Kate, will attend the British ceremony for International Holocaust Remembrance Day in London next Monday.
Prince William will deliver a reading at the event, which will be held at Westminster and broadcast live by the BBC, while his father Prince Charles will on Thursday join dozens of other world leaders at a ceremony in Jerusalem.
The duke and duchess will also meet with survivors of the Holocaust and other genocides.
First published: 13:34 , 01.21.20