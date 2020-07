Yaakov Litzman, head of the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party, said Blue & White’s choice to vote against the coalition’s wishes for a bill banning conversion therapy “is a challenge to our political partnership with them.”

Yaakov Litzman, head of the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party, said Blue & White’s choice to vote against the coalition’s wishes for a bill banning conversion therapy “is a challenge to our political partnership with them.”

Yaakov Litzman, head of the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party, said Blue & White’s choice to vote against the coalition’s wishes for a bill banning conversion therapy “is a challenge to our political partnership with them.”