A 22-year-old Palestinian attempted to stab IDF soldiers guarding the Tomb of the patriarchs in Hebron late on Tuesday, according to a police statement.

A 22-year-old Palestinian attempted to stab IDF soldiers guarding the Tomb of the patriarchs in Hebron late on Tuesday, according to a police statement.

A 22-year-old Palestinian attempted to stab IDF soldiers guarding the Tomb of the patriarchs in Hebron late on Tuesday, according to a police statement.