Trump administration aims to end Dreamers immigration program in six months

The Trump administration is determined to end the Dreamers program that protects immigrants who entered the United States illegally as children within the next six months, the acting head of the Department of Homeland Security said on Sunday.

The Trump administration views the programs as unlawful and the U.S. Supreme Court - which last week ruled against the Trump administration's plan to end it - did not disagree, acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf told NBC's "Meet the Press".

"At no point in that decision did they say that the program was lawful. They simply didn't like the rationale and the procedures that we used," Wolf said.