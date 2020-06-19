France, Germany, UK 'accessories' to Trump, Netanyahu, Iran's Zarif says

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Friday accused France, Germany, and Britain of serving Iran's arch-foes - the United States and Israel - by drafting a nuclear resolution against Tehran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Friday accused France, Germany, and Britain of serving Iran's arch-foes - the United States and Israel - by drafting a nuclear resolution against Tehran.

"Behind (the) facade, E3 are accessories to (U.S. President Donald) Trump & (Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu, in no position to counsel Iran," Zarif tweeted.

