About 700 right-wing protesters in Tel Aviv rally against Judiciary

About 700 right-wing protesters at a rally in Habima Square in Tel Aviv on Monday to protest an upcoming judicial decision regarding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

About 700 right-wing protesters at a rally in Habima Square in Tel Aviv on Monday to protest an upcoming judicial decision regarding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

About 700 right-wing protesters at a rally in Habima Square in Tel Aviv on Monday to protest an upcoming judicial decision regarding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The High Court of Justice verdict will decide whether Netanyahu would be allegeable to form a government following the March 2 vote due to his recent indictments.

The High Court of Justice verdict will decide whether Netanyahu would be allegeable to form a government following the March 2 vote due to his recent indictments.

The High Court of Justice verdict will decide whether Netanyahu would be allegeable to form a government following the March 2 vote due to his recent indictments.