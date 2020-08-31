Sudan, rebel alliance reach deal in ongoing peace efforts

Sudan's transitional authorities and a rebel alliance signed a peace deal on Monday following months of tortuous negotiations aimed at ending the country's decades-long civil wars, but other powerful armed groups have thus far declined to join them.

The deal was reached between the Sudanese government and the Sudan Revolutionary Front, a coalition of several armed groups. Leaders signed the agreement in South Sudan's capital, Juba, where talks have been held since late last year.

