Russian-backed forces gain ground in rebel-held northwest Syria

Russian-backed Syrian forces have gained ground after a week-long renewed assault against the last opposition enclave in Syria's northwest, the biggest such push in more than three months that has prompted a large civilian exodus, witnesses and residents said on Sunday.

The wide-scale offensive led by intense aerial strikes on civilian areas in rural southeastern Idlib province broke months of stalemate on the frontlines, where rebels had been holding back the army from major advances, they said.

Russian and Syrian jets have stepped up strikes on villages and towns around Maarat al-Numan, from which thousands of people have fled to the relative safety of the Turkish border fearing an imminent assault.

The Syrian army said it had gained more than 20 villages and hilltops and was coming close to one of 12 Turkish observation posts in the northwest, part of a deal with Moscow and Tehran in 2017 to avert large-scale fighting in Idlib.