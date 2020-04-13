Gantz: calls on Netanyahu to form unity government

Blue & White leader Benny Gantz called on Netanyahu to form a unity government to deal with challenges ahead. "This is the moment of truth," he said
Gantz said Netanyahu understands he is unable to lead Israel through the coronavirus pandemic and the economic crisis without Blue & White.
He added that the interim government led by the PM lacks the authority to pass a much-needed budget or decide on the proper strategy out of the crisis.
Gantz said both parties have agreed to make concessions but he would not agree to anything that would harm Israel's democracy and the rule of law.
First published: 21:23 , 04.13.20